Where Non-Returning Indian Travelers Go in Southeast Asia

Cyber Slavery

The Bureau of Immigration under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has directed states and Union Territories to carry out investigations on individuals who have not returned from Southeast Asia amid allegations that some of these Indians have been trapped in cyber slavery schemes.

A report by the bureau reviewed by the Indian Express shows that most Indians who have not returned from Southeast Asia traveled on short-term visas to Thailand. Second on the list is Vietnam, followed by Cambodia. Just several hundred are missing in Myanmar. The Indian Express reports that cyber slavery victims are lured out of the country with the promise of data entry jobs, have their passports taken away and are intimidated and assaulted while being forced to work long hours attempting to scam other Indians back home. Scams allegedly involves crypto currency and intimidation.

While the bust of a cyber slavery operation in December in Odisha and a previous investigation of the Bureau of immigration in March had to do with Southern Indians who were lured to Cambodia, the new report shows that many Indians not having returned from visits to Southeast Asia since 2022 left via Delhi airport (42 percent). Most are missing from Punjab (3,667) and more than 2,000 are missing from Delhi itself. Other states with many individuals who have remained in Southeast Asian countries are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Non-Returning Indian Travelers Go in Southeast Asia | Statista

Description

This chart shows the Southeast Asian countries with the highest number of visitors who have not returned to India.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. cyber crime victims 2023, by age
U.S. cyber crime victims 2023, by age
Fraud as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Fraud as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Number of cyber crime cases South Korea 2014-2022
Number of cyber crime cases South Korea 2014-2022
Slander as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Slander as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Extortion as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Extortion as motive for cyber crime in India 2022, by leading state
Share of internet users who experienced cyber crime Malaysia 2022 by type
Share of internet users who experienced cyber crime Malaysia 2022 by type

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Vegetarian

Cyber Slavery

Migration

Migration

AI

India

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu