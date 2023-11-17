Travelers Have High Expectations for AI's Trip-Planning Prowess

Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in travel and tourism

In a 2023 survey published by Amadeus travelers were asked what they would trust AI to do for them in 10 years' time. The results showed that an overwhlming share of the respondents were willing to let AI take over on just about any tasks relating to the planing of thier trips. From accommodation to meals - 70% or more respondents were happy to take a back seat and let AI do the work.

