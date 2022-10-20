Where Do Venezuelans Emigrate To?

Venezuela

More than seven million people have fled their homes since 2015 due to the worsening socio-economic and security crisis in Venezuela, according to the latest reports from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Colombia is the main destination for Venezuelans who decide to leave their country, with around 2.9 million migrants having moved there, according to data from the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V).

Peru is the second major destination for Venezuelans to emigrate to, with approximately 1.5 million people having relocated there. However, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and growing economic instability, many Venezuelans have not found the necessary stability in the south of the continent, leading a growing number to head north.

As of September 2021, the United States had received more than 545,000 people from Venezuela, becoming the third most important migratory destination for people from this country. While most people are fleeing to neighboring countries, Spain is also in the top ten destinations worldwide.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

