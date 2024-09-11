The Most Important Issues for Voters Reflected in the Debate

2024 election

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Among the key issues for voters identified via variouspolls in the U.S., mentions of phrases connected to the economy, immigration and abortion were most prevalent in the second presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10. Topics like Ukraine, health care and jobs weren't mentioned as often.

The transcript published by ABC News analyzed by Statista shows that the words economy, inflation and prices were uttered 39 times, with Trump mentioning them twice as many times as Harris. This can be attributed to Trump's rhetorical tactic which often relies on repeating the same sentence almost verbatim or with only a handful of words changed two or three times to drive home a point. While Trump heavily relies on this tactic, Harris also employed it in specific circumstances.

This pattern is repeated for the immigration cluster containing the words immigrants, immigration and border as well as crime and jobs. For example, Trump claimed that crime around the world and in Venezuela is down because these countries send their criminals to the United States, a statement which isn't reflected in official statistics.

Harris mentioned the phrases health or health care and taxes more, speaking at length about how Trump's proposed tax policies will allegedly mostly help wealthy individuals and how the Affordable Care Act needs to be improved and expanded. Out of the total mentions of the words abortion and Ukraine as a stand-in for foreign policy, both candidates had roughly equal shares.

The second and most likely last debate between the two presidential candidates can be seen as another high point for the Harris campaign, which was buoyed by a strong campaign start and led to the Democratic presidential nominee being ahead in popular vote averages by 1.1 percent. Additionally, a CNN flash poll suggests that most surveyed debate watchers thought Harris outclassed Trump.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Most Important Issues for Voters Reflected in the Debate | Statista

Description

This chart shows the prevalence of specific words/phrases connected to key issues in the second U.S. presidential debate.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023, by race and ethnicity
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023, by race and ethnicity
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023, by political preference
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023, by political preference
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023
U.S. top political issues for young voters 2023
Survey on the most relevant political issues in Germany in April 2024
Survey on the most relevant political issues in Germany in April 2024
Reasons why influencers avoid creating content on political issues in Brazil 2022
Reasons why influencers avoid creating content on political issues in Brazil 2022
Importance of different socio-political issues for real estate in the U.S. 2024
Importance of different socio-political issues for real estate in the U.S. 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Issues

MENA

Americans' Top Concerns

Social Media

Political ads

Brexit

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu