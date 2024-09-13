Why Do So Many Young Africans Want To Leave?

Emigration

by 
,
 
Demographics of Africa

Nearly three in five young Africans said that they are either very or somewhat likely to consider emigrating to another country in the next three years, according to the African Youth Survey 2024 by Ichikowitz Family Foundation. This marks a seven percentage point increase from 2022, when the last survey wave was conducted, likely driven by the improving freedom of movement post-pandemic.

Where young people from Rwanda who are considering emigrating said that it would likely only be temporary (90 percent), those in Nigeria (45 percent), Ghana (44 percent) and Congo Brazzaville (41 percent) were among those more likely to say they would make a permanent move. The 2024 poll included 5,604 people aged between 18 and 24 year olds across 16 countries: Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

Main reasons cited as motivations for moving abroad included economic reasons (selected by 43 percent of respondents), education opportunities (38 percent) and due to corruption in respondents’ respective home countries. The latter option, corruption, saw an increase of three percentage points since the survey wave in 2022. In South Africa, corruption was cited as the top reason for young people considering emigrating in 2024 (38 percent) as well as in Gabon (32 percent).

When asked what the major barriers are to finding employment, corruption was selected as the top issue (40 percent), followed by a lack of well-paying jobs (29 percent) and not having enough government support (27 percent).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Why Do So Many Young Africans Want To Leave? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who say the following are the main reasons for considering emigrating (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Share of registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by age
Share of registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by age
Registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by education
Registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by education
Share of registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by income
Share of registered voters considering emigration from South Africa 2022, by income
Total population in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023
Total population in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023
Fertility rate in Sub-Saharan Africa 2022
Fertility rate in Sub-Saharan Africa 2022
U.S. annual FDI in Africa 2000-2023
U.S. annual FDI in Africa 2000-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Telegram CEO arrest

Mpox

Mpox

World Plant Milk Day

Music Genres

Demographics

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu