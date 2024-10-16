The State of Global Inequality

Inequality

by 
,
 
Economic inequality worldwide

The United States is one of just a handful of high-income countries to have a high level of inequality, according to data published by the World Bank. It is joined by Chile, Panama and Uruguay.

The following map illustrates how income inequality varies around the globe. It uses the Gini index (or coefficient), which is a statistical measure that reflects the distribution of wealth (income, consumption, etc.) within a country. According to the World Bank's new report on Poverty and Shared Prosperity, high income inequality can "hinder poverty reduction, slow economic growth, limit access to economic and educational opportunities for individuals and reduce social cohesion within a country." However, reducing these inequalities can "promote the development of economic and human capital."

In total, 49 countries have a Gini index above 40, or high income inequality. As this chart shows, highly unequal economies are concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as sub-Saharan Africa. More than 80 percent of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have a Gini index above 40, with Colombia (55) and Brazil (52) the most unequal countries in the region. More than half of the countries in sub-Saharan are affected, while the greatest inequalities exist in southern Africa, with South Africa (Gini index of 63) and Namibia (59) the most unequal countries in the world.

The Gini coefficient is lowest in countries in Northern, Eastern and Central Europe. The lowest level of inequality in the world is measured in Slovakia, Slovenia and Belarus (Gini coefficient of 24), followed by countries such as the Netherlands, Iceland and the Czech Republic (index of 26). Currently, the majority of the current world population (5.6 billion, or 70 percent) lives in an economy where inequality is considered moderate, while a relatively small number (609 million, or 8 percent) live in economies where inequality is considered relatively low.

This chart and text was originally written by Tristan Gaudiaut found here.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The State of Global Inequality | Statista

Description

This chart shows the level of income inequality by country, according to the Gini Index.

Report

Download Chart
Measures of income inequality in the UK 1977-2022
Measures of income inequality in the UK 1977-2022
Income inequality between top 10 and bottom 50 percent share in India 1960-2022
Income inequality between top 10 and bottom 50 percent share in India 1960-2022
Latin America: wealth inequality based on income concentration by country 2022
Latin America: wealth inequality based on income concentration by country 2022
Gini index: inequality of income distribution in China 2005-2022
Gini index: inequality of income distribution in China 2005-2022
Gini coefficient income distribution inequality in Latin America 2022, by country
Gini coefficient income distribution inequality in Latin America 2022, by country
Gini coefficient income distribution inequality in Chile 2000-2022
Gini coefficient income distribution inequality in Chile 2000-2022

Related Infographics

State of education

Afghanistan

LA 2028 Olympics

U.S. prison system

Covid-19 pandemic

HIV/AIDS

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information