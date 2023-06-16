The Sustainable Travel Dilemma

Confronted with both climate change and the global energy crisis, travelers worldwide are torn. On the one hand, travelers want to do their share for the environment and travel more sustainably in 2023; on the other hand, the global energy crisis and the rising cost of living have an impact on their spending plans which limits their ability to choose more sustainable travel options. This conflict between cost and conscience is one of the key insights uncovered by Booking.com's Sustainable Travel Report 2023.

Christopher Ledsham
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Sustainable Travel Dilemma | Statista

Description

This graphic shows the sustainable travel dilemma.

Menu