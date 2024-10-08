2/3 of EU Hoteliers Say Digital Platforms Lower Customer Acquisition Costs

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

The popularity of online travel platforms is easily explained by a simple fact: platforms make European hotels more successful. Europe is the number one travel destination for international tourists. With a large part of demand coming from abroad, European hoteliers need to be visible to travelers around the globe.

Online travel platforms offer a risk-free and cost-effective way for hotels to market themselves to international travelers. Platforms invest in technology, multi-language customer service, and global marketing. Hotels are free to use this service as much or as little as they wish. In general, only when a successful booking takes place via an online travel platform do hotels pay a fee. In economic terms, platforms create scale efficiencies, which to a significant extent are passed on to hotel partners.

As a result, hotels experience higher occupancy levels and benefit from reduced customer acquisition costs. In fact, for every hotelier who believes platforms have a negative impact, four others agree that partnering with digital platforms leads to lower customer acquisition costs. Three-quarters of European accommodations agree that online travel platforms make their businesses more profitable, contributing significantly to the success of Europe’s entire travel sector.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: 2/3 of EU Hoteliers Say Digital Platforms Lower Customer Acquisition Costs | Statista

Description

This graphic shows that online travel platforms help lower customer acquisition costs for the majority of EU hoteliers.

Report

Download Chart
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2023
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Market share in the hotel industry of leading OTAs in Europe 2023
Market share in the hotel industry of leading OTAs in Europe 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information