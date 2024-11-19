Loyalty Programs: Cashback Is King!

Retail

Loyalty programs are becoming increasingly vital for retailers, both online and offline, as they compete to attract and retain customers in an ever more crowded marketplace. These programs incentivize repeat purchases by offering rewards, discounts or exclusive perks, fostering brand loyalty and increasing customer lifetime value.

Loyalty programs enable offline retailers to track customer behavior and personalize experiences, at least partially bridging the gap between brick-and-mortar and online retail. Online retailers leverage data from loyalty programs to target customers with personalized promotions, which can greatly improve conversion and order frequency. As consumers prioritize value and personalized shopping experiences, loyalty programs are key to understanding customers, building long-term relationships and keeping shoppers engaged in today's marketplace.

Loyalty programs come in all shapes and forms, all at different costs and with different advantages and disadvantages. From the consumer perspective, nothing beats cashback programs. That's according to findings from Statista Consumer Insights, who asked 3,000 U.S. adults which loyalty programs the prefer. 53 percent of respondents named cashback rewards as one of their favorite options, followed by discount coupons and membership programs.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
