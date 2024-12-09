Where Corruption Is or Isn't Seen as a Top Concern

Corruption

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on December 9 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of corruption and to promote efforts to combat it. Introduced by the United Nations in 2003 following the adoption of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the day emphasizes the global nature of the problem, which erodes public trust, exacerbates inequality and undermines development.

While corruptions is in fact a global issue, the degree to which people perceive it to be a problem varies greatly across countries. According to Ipsos’ What Worries the World survey, 26 percent of respondents from 29 countries named financial and political corruption as one of the three most pressing issues in their country in November 2024, trailing only crime/violence, inflation, poverty/inequality and unemployment as one of the top five concerns on people’s minds.

Indonesia and Hungary topped the ranking, with 52 percent of respondents naming corruption as a top 3 worry ahead of Peru (47 percent and South Africa (46 percent). At the other end of the scale, respondents from the Netherlands, Germany and France were most likely not to see corruption as a top 3 issue in their country at 7, 9 and 10 percent of respondents, respectively.

This year’s campaign for International Anti-Corruption Day serves as a call to action to build a culture of integrity for younger generations. “While young people are significantly affected by corruption, they also have the potential to become powerful agents of change in the fight for a future rooted in integrity,” the campaign website says. “Young people must demand accountability and actively participate in anti-corruption efforts.”

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Where Corruption Is or Isn't Seen as a Top Concern | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries that view corruption as a top 3 worry in their country.

Report

Download Chart
Number of arrests for corruption in Malaysia 2014-2023
Number of arrests for corruption in Malaysia 2014-2023
Corruption perceptions index of CIS countries in 2023
Corruption perceptions index of CIS countries in 2023
Number of main recorded corruption crimes in Portugal 2017-2023
Number of main recorded corruption crimes in Portugal 2017-2023
Number of defendants in corruption crimes in Portugal 2017-2023, by type
Number of defendants in corruption crimes in Portugal 2017-2023, by type
Latin America & the Caribbean: corruption perception index in 2023, by country
Latin America & the Caribbean: corruption perception index in 2023, by country
Corruption Perceptions Index in Italy 2012-2023
Corruption Perceptions Index in Italy 2012-2023

Related Infographics

National Adoption Day

Fears Survey

Emigration

Venezuela

Boeing and Airbus

Wildlife trafficking

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information