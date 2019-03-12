Where DNCs and RNCs Have Taken Place

National Conventions

When the Democratic Party picked the city of Milwaukee as the location for its 2020 National Convention, it chose a Midwestern city other than Chicago for the first time in more than 100 years. The Republican Party apparently hasn't forgotten how Democrats invaded their National Convention turf four years ago. The 2024 RNC took place in Wisconsin's most populous city as the Midwest is expected to once more play a key role in November's presidential election. The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago today. Picking the city, Democrats have reverted to familiar Midwestern territory. Republican have branched out much more within the region, visiting Kansas City and Cleveland multiple times (including in 2016) as well as St. Paul (in 2008) and Detroit once.

Both Democrats and Republicans have also favored New York City as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their conventions and neither party has branched out to the West Coast more than a couple of times. But while Democrats have also added East Coast locations Boston and Atlantic City to their roster over the years, Republicans have been more active in the South, visiting Dallas, Tampa and New Orleans. Both parties have held their annual events in Miami, Houston and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

This chart maps the locations of Democratic National Conventions and Republican National Conventions from 1920 to 2024.

