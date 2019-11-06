Chance of a U.S. Recession in the Next 12 Month?

Recession

After Monday's global market slump on the back of disappointing U.S. labor market data, many stock exchanges have recovered or almost recovered. However, the incident has renewed fears of a U.S. recession that has been pointed to by some indicators and that has been considered a possibility since the Fed's high-wire act of reining in inflation by rate hikes but not so much that the economy is stifled and turns to losses.

J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised its predicted odds of a U.S. recession before the end of the year to 35 percent from 25 percent. Going off of the yield spread, the relationship between the interest rates of short-term and long-term U.S. government bonds, a U.S. recession in the next 12 months was considered 56 percent likely as of July as seen in data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. As more buyers become interested in long-term investments, the yields of these usually fall. If they decrease below the interest rates of short-term investments, the yield curve is considered inverted, i.e. abnormal, signalling a strong fear and likeliness of negative short-term developments in the economy. This has happened before all NBER-defined U.S. recessions since 1955, even though it is considered incidental before the most recent Covid downturn that came more unexpected as the result of external factors. The curve had one misfire in 1966, when no recession occurred. Additionally, the Sahm Rule indicator is also signalling bad news as of the latest employment report. It says that the U.S. economy is entering a recession if the unemployment rate’s three-month moving average exceeds the lowest three-month moving average of the past year by half a percentage point or more. The indicator stands 0.53 p.p. higher as of July.

The yield curve, the relationship between 10-year and 2-year government bonds, has now been inverted since July 2022, with the longest time between an inversion and the beginning of a recession having previously stood at just around 1.5 years. This has led some observers saying that the indicator is no longer reliable. Much more current to a potential upcoming recession is the aforementioned engineering of a so-called soft landing by the Fed. The U.S. central bank has kept its rates stable after inflation-related hikes, but has been mulling a cut that would have to come at the right time to balance out demands of economy stimulation and inflation fighting. Monday's stock market scare could now motivate it to go ahead with this plan and avert a recession in time, according to observers.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Chance of a U.S. Recession in the Next 12 Month? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12 month predicted by Treasury spread*, by prediction date (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Treasury yield curve in the U.S. June 2024
Treasury yield curve in the U.S. June 2024
Treasury yield rates in the U.S. 2005-2023, by maturity
Treasury yield rates in the U.S. 2005-2023, by maturity
Time gap between yield curve inversion and recession 1978-2022
Time gap between yield curve inversion and recession 1978-2022
U.S. Sahm rule recession indicator 2022-2024
U.S. Sahm rule recession indicator 2022-2024
Days yield curve was inverted before recession 1978-2022
Days yield curve was inverted before recession 1978-2022
U.S. monthly projected recession probability 2020-2025
U.S. monthly projected recession probability 2020-2025

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Global Economic Outlook

Inflation in the global economy

U.S. Treasury Bonds

Japan's Monetary Policy

The Fight Against Inflation

Inflation in the U.S.

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu