Meat & Fish Are Still on the Menu for Most Americans

vegetarian day

by 
,
 
Veganism and vegetarianism in the U.S.

Around 14 percent of U.S. adults born between 1995 and 2012 are either vegan or vegetarian, according to Statista’s latest Consumer Insights survey. As our chart shows, the share of people opting for a plant-based diet decreases rapidly with age.

Three percent of U.S. adults born between 1965 and 1979 said that they were vegetarians in the survey, while only two percent said they followed a vegan diet. For the baby boomers (born 1964-1946), two percent were vegetarian and one percent vegan. However, the survey also found that a higher share of U.S. adults can imagine going without animal produce at least on occasion, with between seven and 15 percent of survey respondents per generation describing themselves as “flexitarians”. This diet focuses more on cutting down on eating animals and their produce, rather than stopping eating meat and fish altogether.

As awareness around the carbon footprint of meat production increases, more and more people are turning to plant-based diets, driving the innovation and production of meat substitute markets. However, as Felix Richter reports, meat substitutes still make up only a tiny sliver of the U.S. meat market, pulling in $1.3 billion in sales in 2021 versus the $160 billion of fresh and processed meat.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Meat & Fish Are Still on the Menu for Most Americans | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of people that are vegetarian or vegan in the U.S. in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Food waste

Immigration

Migration

Migration

Abortion

Migration

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu