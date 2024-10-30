Americans Spend Big on Christmas Cheer - And Moms

Holidays & seasonal events

by 
,
 
National holidays in the United States

With an expected per-person spending of $875, no other holiday rooted in long-standing tradition comes close to the winter holiday season, which starts on November 1 and ends on December 31. Data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows that spending for the runner-up, Mother's Day, only amounts to one third of Thanksgiving and Christmas consumer spending, with no other seasonal event coming close.

While Mother's Day spending stood at $274 per person in 2023, Father's Day, Valentine's Day and Easter ranged between $192 and $196 in the past year. Halloween, where money is mostly spent on costumes and decorations according to additional data from the NRF, comes in sixth with an expected per-person spend of $108. While most of the holidays featured on the list have roots in history reaching back hundreds to thousands of years, the Super Bowl is a relatively new phenomenon. This fact notwithstanding, U.S. Americans on average still spend $85 per person on arguably the most important U.S. sports event of the year.

When taking into account not just festivities connected to specific celebrations, two other occasions take the first and second spots in the ranking: Back-to-college and back-to-school. However, these two events are not comparable to the rest of the list, since the average expected spending of $1,367 and $890, respectively, is calculated by household and not per person. Having more than one individual per household in need of school supplies, clothing or electronics for the new school year can skew the results. Therefore, it's likely that even while the per-household figures for back-to-college and back-to-school are higher, the winter holiday season still ranks first in individual spending.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Americans Spend Big on Christmas Cheer - And Moms | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average expected per-person spending on selected holidays/seasonal events in the United States.

Report

Download Chart
U.S.: planned time to start holiday shopping 2024
U.S.: planned time to start holiday shopping 2024
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Philippines 2023
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Philippines 2023
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Vietnam 2023
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Vietnam 2023
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Thailand 2023
Reasons for doing holiday shopping Thailand 2023
Use of generative AI capabilities during holiday shopping in the U.S. 2023
Use of generative AI capabilities during holiday shopping in the U.S. 2023
Intended holiday shopping start of U.S. consumers 2021-2023
Intended holiday shopping start of U.S. consumers 2021-2023

Related Infographics

E-Commerce

Buy Now, Pay Later

Black Friday

Black Friday

Singles' Day

Christmas

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information