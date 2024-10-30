Indian Americans are now the second-largest immigrant group in the United States after Mexicans, with more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin living in the U.S. With the presidential elections coming up on November 5, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace conducted a survey on the population’s views of the frontrunner nominees.
Six in ten respondents intend to vote for Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while one third of respondents intend to vote for Republican Party nominee Donald Trump. As the following chart shows, there has been a slight shift in sentiments since the 2020 presidential election, with a higher share of young Indian American men now intending to vote for Trump (up 22 percentage points from 26 percent in 2020). The share of young women intending to vote for Trump also increased, but less dramatically than for men (an increase of 10 percentage points since 2020). This gender gap mirrors national patterns.
Voters aged 40+ remained a strong majority for Harris, at 73 percent of women and 63 percent of men. This age divide bucks the wider U.S. trend, where multiple surveys show that younger voters are more likely to vote for Harris. According to Carnegie’s data, education does not seem to widely influence voter sentiment among the Indian American population as much as it does in the general U.S. population.