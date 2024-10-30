Six in Ten Indian Americans Back Harris

U.S. Elections

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Indian Americans are now the second-largest immigrant group in the United States after Mexicans, with more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin living in the U.S. With the presidential elections coming up on November 5, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace conducted a survey on the population’s views of the frontrunner nominees.

Six in ten respondents intend to vote for Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while one third of respondents intend to vote for Republican Party nominee Donald Trump. As the following chart shows, there has been a slight shift in sentiments since the 2020 presidential election, with a higher share of young Indian American men now intending to vote for Trump (up 22 percentage points from 26 percent in 2020). The share of young women intending to vote for Trump also increased, but less dramatically than for men (an increase of 10 percentage points since 2020). This gender gap mirrors national patterns.

Voters aged 40+ remained a strong majority for Harris, at 73 percent of women and 63 percent of men. This age divide bucks the wider U.S. trend, where multiple surveys show that younger voters are more likely to vote for Harris. According to Carnegie’s data, education does not seem to widely influence voter sentiment among the Indian American population as much as it does in the general U.S. population.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Six in Ten Indian Americans Back Harris | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents with the following presidential voting intentions in 2024, by age and gender.

Report

Download Chart
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Japanese outward FDI stock in the United States 2014-2023
Japanese outward FDI stock in the United States 2014-2023

Related Infographics

IMF

AI

Emissions

Air travel

IMF

BRICS Plus

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information