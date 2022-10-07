As it's getting harder and harder for online shops to differentiate themselves with their product selection, shipment options have become an important purchase criterion. As prices tend to converge in market places as transparent as the internet, many online shoppers now make their purchase wherever the entire experience from checkout to delivery is most convenient.
When it comes to shipping, there are several criteria that U.S. online shoppers consider important, but none beat price and speed. According to Statista Consumer Insights, free shipping is most widely considered an important factor when deciding on a delivery option, followed by fast shipping and shipment tracking. Free returns are also high on the list, while sustainability-related factors such as waste reduction or the option to group parcels in one shipment aren't as widely considered decisive.