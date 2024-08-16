Top Reasons U.S. Lodgings Use Online Travel Platforms

Digitalization of the hospitality industry worldwide

As a prime tool for increasing worldwide visibility, online travel platforms are utilized by all accommodation types. The top reasons revealed by the U.S. Accommodation Barometer survey for hoteliers to list on online travel agencies (OTAs) were: gaining more bookings (76%), simplifying the booking process (74%), and offering multilingual customer service (69%). Other motivations (e.g., filling last-minute inventory and mitigating the impact of seasonality) have resonated with over half of the respondents who used platforms.

This and other insights regarding the United States travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 U.S. Accommodation Barometer, the inaugral study hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers from across the United States. Click here to download the report.

