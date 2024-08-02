In the inaugural U.S. Accommodation Barometer survey, a vast majority of the properties surveyed (77%) – be they a local one-of-a-kind boutique, franchisee of a global chain, or any other type of lodging – agreed that listing on digital platforms increases the total number of bookings. In essence, online travel agencies help improve occupancy rates by addressing a fundamental issue for hoteliers: the perishable nature of an unsold room.
This and other insights regarding the U.S. travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 United States Accommodation Barometer, the first study of U.S. hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.