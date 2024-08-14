What Are the Most Popular Phone Brands in the U.S.?

Smartphones

In 2023, 40 percent of the 1.2 billion smartphones shipped worldwide were produced by either Apple or Samsung, according to IDC data, with the former carving out a lead of 8 million devices over the latter. This marks the first time the U.S. company overtook the South Korean electronics manufacturer in the mobile phone segment. Despite increasingly steep price tags for its newest phones, Apple's popularity is especially pronounced among younger U.S. residents.

A recent Statista Consumer Insights survey shows that 67 percent of participants born between 1995 and 2016 use an iPhone as their primary smartphone, while 16 percent were Samsung users. This usage share drops significantly in the following generational brackets, with the South Korean company's products rapidly gaining popularity. For example, among all millennials surveyed, around half use an iPhone and 30 percent have a phone made by Samsung.

Looking at respondents born before 1979, the playing field between Apple and Samsung is even more level. Both brands exhibit a share of between 36 and 39 percent in both the Gen Xers and Baby Boomers. Interestingly, Motorola is also popular among members of these two generations. Google, which just unveiled its new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Fold smartphones at its annual Made by Google event, remains a niche player across all generations.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: What Are the Most Popular Phone Brands in the U.S.? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents using a smartphone from the following brand as their primary phone, by generation.

Report

Download Chart
Most popular paid video streaming platforms among smartphone owners in Brazil 2023
Most popular paid video streaming platforms among smartphone owners in Brazil 2023
Share of smartphone owners who received a phishing scam SMS Japan 2023
Share of smartphone owners who received a phishing scam SMS Japan 2023
Most commonly known phishing scam methods among female smartphone owners Japan 2023
Most commonly known phishing scam methods among female smartphone owners Japan 2023
Most commonly known phishing scam methods among male smartphone owners Japan 2023
Most commonly known phishing scam methods among male smartphone owners Japan 2023
Household penetration rate of smartphone Japan 2023, by prefecture
Household penetration rate of smartphone Japan 2023, by prefecture
Household penetration rate of smartphone Japan 2023, by region
Household penetration rate of smartphone Japan 2023, by region

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Samsung

Smartphones

Tablets vs. Smartphones

China Smartphones

Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Smartphone Use

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu