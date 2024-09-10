In The U.S., To Search is To Google

Online search

by 
,
 
Online search market in the United States

Between September 2023 and August 2024, Alphabet's search engine Google had market shares of 95 and 76 percent in the mobile and desktop segments, respectively, in the United States. This dominance by one company recently has become a legal issue: A federal court found the search engine provider guilty of breaking anti-competition laws on August 5, 2024, after an initial complaint was lodged in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice and 16 states.

The court decision reflects the long-standing quasi-monopolization of online search by Google, a fact reflected in historical data based on regular updates of five billion page views across 1.5 million websites provided by Statcounter. According to this data set, Google's market share on smartphones rarely dropped below 90 percent in the U.S., with competitors Yahoo! and Bing claiming market shares between three and ten percent in the four years analyzed by Statista.

On desktop devices, other search engine providers have managed to carve out a niche for themselves. However, Google still commands a three-quarter share of search volume originating on laptops and computers. While both Yahoo! and Bing hovered around the ten-percent mark in 2009, 2014 and 2019, Bing has seen a sizable uptick in market share in the twelve months ending August 2024. This could be due to Microsoft incorporating OpenAI's large language model GPT-4 into its search offering in March 2023, resulting in a record market share of 18.2 percent in July 2024, followed by Yahoo!'s four and DuckDuckGo's two percent.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: In The U.S., To Search is To Google | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average annual market share of Google's search engine in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. adults preferred methods for online search 2024
U.S. adults preferred methods for online search 2024
U.S. adults using social media for online search first 2024, by generation
U.S. adults using social media for online search first 2024, by generation
U.S. adults using generative AI usage first for online search 2023-2027
U.S. adults using generative AI usage first for online search 2023-2027
U.S. reasons for AI-powered online search engines usage 2024
U.S. reasons for AI-powered online search engines usage 2024
U.S. usage and trust of AI-powered online search engines 2024
U.S. usage and trust of AI-powered online search engines 2024
U.S. factors for AI-powered online search engines trust 2024
U.S. factors for AI-powered online search engines trust 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Antitrust in the technology industry

Generative AI

Cloud Computing

Search Advertising Spend

Google

Internet

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu