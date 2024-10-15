2024 Election: Will the Loser Accept Defeat?

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

With just three weeks left until the U.S. presidential election, there’s still no clear sign as to who will end up winning on November 5. The only thing that is apparent at this point of the campaign is the fact that it’s going to be an extremely tight race to the White House and that whoever is going to win is probably going to do so by a razor thin margin.

In light of the events that unfolded in the aftermath of the 2020 election, culminating in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, the closeness of the race raises the question of whether the eventual loser of the 2024 election will admit defeat and publicly acknowledge that his or her opponent is the legitimate president of the United States.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, there’s a sizeable gap in expectations regarding each candidate’s handling of a possible defeat. According to Pew’s findings, 72 percent of registered voters think that Kamala Harris will accept the results and acknowledge Trump’s victory in case he wins enough votes cast by eligible voters in enough states. With Trump on the other hand, people aren’t so sure. Just 24 percent of voters think that he’ll concede the race and accept Harris’ victory if she ends up winning the election.

Interestingly, Democrats and Republicans are also divided on how important it is for their candidate to accept the election result one way or another. While 61 percent of Harris supporters think it’s very important for her to accept defeat in case of a Trump victory, just 32 of Trump supporters think it’s very important for him to acknowledge a possible defeat.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: 2024 Election: Will the Loser Accept Defeat? | Statista

Description

This chart shows whether Americans think that Kamala Harris/Donald Trump will admit defeat in case they lose the 2024 presidential election.

Report

Download Chart

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information