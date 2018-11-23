Where Americans Shop for the Holidays

Holiday Season Shopping

by 
,
 
Holiday season e-commerce in the United States

After a year of high prices, high interest rates and high economic uncertainty, American consumers would have been excused to cut back on their spending this holiday season. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, as both forecasts and preliminary estimates point towards new spending records this year.

The National Retail Federation expects consumers in the U.S. to spend an average of $885 on core holiday items including gifts, decorations, food and other holiday-related purchases this year, up 5 percent from last year's holiday budgets and just above the five-year average in expected spending. When it comes to where Americans will be splashing their holiday cash, 58 percent of people said they'd shop online while 49 percent plan to go to a department store. 48 percent are planning to shop at a discount store while 44 percent are going to make holiday purchases at a grocery store.

So while it seems that many Americans like to avoid the crowds and do most of their holiday shopping online, physical stores still have role to play during the year's busiest shopping season. In terms of getting into the Christmas spirit, shopping for gifts at a nicely-decorated store while the store radio plays some holiday classics beats hunting for bargains online every time.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Where Americans Shop for the Holidays | Statista

Description

This chart shows where U.S. consumers plan to shop in the 2023 holiday season.

Report

Download Chart
Online shopping market gross merchandise volume in China 2015-2022
Online shopping market gross merchandise volume in China 2015-2022
Channel preference for online shopping Vietnam 2019-2022
Channel preference for online shopping Vietnam 2019-2022
Average monthly spending on online shopping in Poland 2021-2023, by product category
Average monthly spending on online shopping in Poland 2021-2023, by product category
Penetration rate of online shopping in China 2012-H1 2023
Penetration rate of online shopping in China 2012-H1 2023
Annual average online shopping spending Vietnam 2022
Annual average online shopping spending Vietnam 2022
Online shopping frequency in France 2023, by device
Online shopping frequency in France 2023, by device

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Buy Now, Pay Later

Black Friday

Shopping Behavior

Black Friday

Singles' Day

Meta

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu