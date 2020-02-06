Where Europeans Get To Work From Home

Home Office

by 
,
 
The European Union

In the European Union, 22 percent of employed people ages 15 to 64 worked from home in 2023, according to new data by Eurostat. This consisted of nine percent who said they usually worked from home and 13 percent who said they worked from home only occasionally. The share of employees working from home has increased by eight percentage points since 2019, i.e. before the Covid-19 pandemic and the widespread adoption of teleworking.

The Netherlands had the highest share of people who worked from home at least occasionally in 2023 at 51.9 percent. It was followed by the Nordic countries of Sweden (45.3 percent), Iceland (42.6 percent), Norway and Finland (around 42 percent). Just under a quarter of workers in Germany said the same (23.4 percent) and less than 15 percent of workers in Italy and Spain. Countries in Eastern Europe had the lowest share of workers teleworking. In Romania and Bulgaria, only around three percent of the working population said they did it in 2023.

Factors that influence the prevalence of working from home within a population include the degree of tertiarization and digitalization of the economy, which in turn affects the share of jobs that can be carried out by teleworking.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Europeans Get To Work From Home | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of employed people who usually work from home in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Home office furniture market size South Korea 2022-2032
Home office furniture market size South Korea 2022-2032
Number of employees in home office in Hungary 2009-2023
Number of employees in home office in Hungary 2009-2023
Eating habits - stationary work vs home office in Poland 2023
Eating habits - stationary work vs home office in Poland 2023
Share of home office and remote workers South Korea 2015-2023
Share of home office and remote workers South Korea 2015-2023
Share of employees on home office in Spain 2023, by age
Share of employees on home office in Spain 2023, by age
Number of home office and remote workers South Korea 2015-2023
Number of home office and remote workers South Korea 2015-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Remote working

Remote & hybrid work

Remote & hybrid work

Hate Crime

covid policy

WFH

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu