The Frontrunners for the 2024 Republican Nomination

U.S. Election

Former President Donald Trump announced in November that he was seeking the Republican nomination for the presidential elections in 2024. Trump served one term from 2017 to early 2021 and would therefore be eligible for another. Florida governor Ron DeSantis formally declared his candidacy on May 24. DeSantis emerged as Trump's biggest rival in the polls but his presidential bid has recently lost steam.

As seen in poll averages calculated by website Realclearpolitics.com, 53.6 percent of Republican voters would pick Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination most recently, while around 14 percent would nominate DeSantis. This is a far cry from the first four months of the year when DeSantis would poll at around 29-31 percent.

While Trump does not exactly have incumbent privilege, it is due to his stint in the White House that he has a large, national supporter base among Republicans. After the party's worse-than-expected performance in the midterms, however, DeSantis started to soar in the polls as a potential presidential candidate due to his resounding reelection success that set him apart from other Republicans, including those with a Trump endorsement. But the longer he has been on the campaign trail, the more DeSantis' momentum has slowed down. Curriculum standards changed in Florida as part of his ultra-conservative agenda overshadowed DeSantis' campaign in August, while in early September, a New Hampshire teen's claims of physical intimidation by his security team after asking questions at a campaign stop proved controversial.

Trump meanwhile seems to have spent major sums of his campaign money on his legal defense, but this doesn't seem to have impacted his polling so far. Trump's Vice President Mike Pence had been the third-most popular candidate among Republican voters for 2024. Recently, he was overtaken by entrepreneur and self-funder Vivek Samaswamy.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Frontrunners for the 2024 Republican Nomination | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percentage of Republican voters who would vote for the following contenders in the 2024 GOP presidential primary election.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. adults views on what Donald Trump planned to do after the 2020 election in 2022
U.S. adults views on what Donald Trump planned to do after the 2020 election in 2022
Donald Trump number of followers on selected social platforms 2023
Donald Trump number of followers on selected social platforms 2023
Presidential election results in Slovenia 2022
Presidential election results in Slovenia 2022
Electoral turnout in presidential election in Czechia 2013-2023
Electoral turnout in presidential election in Czechia 2013-2023
Presidential election results in Kazakhstan 2022
Presidential election results in Kazakhstan 2022
Presidential election results in Turkey 2023, by round
Presidential election results in Turkey 2023, by round

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Trump

2024 Campaign

RNC Debate

Trump Indictment

Politics

Presidential Election 2024

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu