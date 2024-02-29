Worldwide Decline of Freedom Outweighs Improvements

Freedom Index

Democratic watchdog organization Freedom House has released its annual ranking of the world's most free and most suppressed nations. The report is considered a key barometer for global democracy and this year's edition found that global freedom has declined for the 18th year straight. While 2022 had been heralded as a “possible turning point” as about as many countries showed improvements as marked declines, 2023 saw a new low of nations bettering their freedom prospects - only 21. This number stands opposite 52 countries where political freedoms and civil liberties declined.

The report mentions Ecuador as an example of a country where elections were impacted negatively and downgraded the nation from designated as "free" to receiving the "partially free" label. In the South American country, criminal organizations had killed officials and candidates ahead of the general election that took place in August. In other countries it was incumbents who hindered the access of the population to a free election last year, including in Cambodia, Guatemala, Poland, Turkey and Zimbabwe.

Despite Thailand's military Senate continuing to yield much power over the country's legislative bodies, a more competitive election that saw a progressive party finish first earned Thailand a "partially free" designation, up from "not free". Other nations improving their score were Fiji, Nepal, Liberia and Mauritania.

A total of 195 countries and 15 territories were analyzed on their levels of access to political rights and civil liberties, before being categorized as either “free”, “partly free” or “not free”. While democracy has been in decline for nearly two decades, the global landscape has improved since the report was first published 51 years ago. Back then, 44 out of 148 countries were counted as "free", versus 83 out of 195 today.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Worldwide Decline of Freedom Outweighs Improvements | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of countries where political rights/civil liberties declined or improved per year.

Report

Download Chart
NBA all-time scoring list 1946-2024
NBA all-time scoring list 1946-2024
Global social networks ranked by number of users 2024
Global social networks ranked by number of users 2024
Largest armies in the world by active military personnel 2024
Largest armies in the world by active military personnel 2024
Big Mac index worldwide 2024
Big Mac index worldwide 2024
Annual gas prices in the United States 1990-2023
Annual gas prices in the United States 1990-2023
Facebook: quarterly number of MAU (monthly active users) worldwide 2008-2023
Facebook: quarterly number of MAU (monthly active users) worldwide 2008-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

International Women's Day

Cyber security

Recording industry

Homeownership

Ukraine

Biggest Economies

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu