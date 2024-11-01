Made in China, Sold on Amazon

More than 70 percent of the products that wholesalers and retailers sell on Amazon are produced in China, according to a survey conducted by Jungle Scout and published by the ECDB. The United States is the second largest producer of items sold on Amazon, accounting for 30 percent of all total goods sold through the e-commerce giant. The retailers surveyed were able to list several countries in terms of source locations, which explains why the total share is above the 100 percent mark.

These figures illustrate the importance of China for Amazon's business. At the same time, Chinese companies such as the Pinduoduo Group are now trying to sell products from China directly to Western customers themselves. This is with growing success, as the example of the e-commerce app Temu illustrates.

According to media reports, Amazon is now planning to launch its own low-cost offering. A presentation seen by CNBC reveals the new store will offer a range of unbranded products with prices expected to be under $20. Items cited include massage devices, fitness weights and cell phone cases. As with Temu, the products will be shipped directly from sellers in China.

See the original version of this text, written in German by Matthias Janson,here.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

This chart shows the share of items sold on Amazon, by country of origin.

