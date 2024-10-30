Policy Red Flags for Indian American Voters

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

A survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace asked Indian American citizens about their voting intentions for the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. While a majority of Indian Americans continue to favor the Democratic Party over the Republican Party, there has been an uptick in support towards Trump since the last U.S. presidential cycle in 2020.

The survey found that the most important issues for voters were inflation/prices (selected by 17 percent of respondents), abortion (13 percent), jobs/economy (13 percent) and immigration (10 percent). According to Carnegie, Republican respondents are more likely to be concerned by the state of the economy, while a higher share of Democrats are driven by the stance on abortion. Republican respondents were also more concerned by foreign policy, with a greater share naming U.S.-India relations (9 percent) and national security (5 percent) as their most-important issue.

The following chart shows the most commonly cited reasons among survey respondents for not supporting either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. For example, in the latter case, nearly one in five respondents highlighted how they thought the Republican Party is intolerant of minorities and 16 percent said that they thought the party is too influenced by Christian evangelicalism. Meanwhile, 27 percent of respondents said they were deterred from voting for the Democratic Party because they thought the party was weak on illegal immigration. Other options that put off voters included the view that the Democratic Party is influenced by the extreme left (17 percent).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Policy Red Flags for Indian American Voters | Statista

Description

This chart shows the most commonly cited reasons among survey respondents for not supporting the Republican/Democratic Party.

Report

Download Chart

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information