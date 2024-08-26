When the U.S. Open begins today in Flushing Meadows, New York City, the world’s best tennis players won’t just be playing for ranking points and the fourth and final Grand Slam title of the year, they will also be competing for a record-breaking purse. This year’s tournament will offer a total of $75 million in prize money, representing a 15-percent increase from 2023 and the largest prize money pool in tennis history.
In the 51st year of equal prize money for men and women at the U.S. Open, both singles champions will take home $3.6 million this year, while those losing in the first round of the main draw will pocket $100,000 for the first time. In recent years, players associations have fought for an increase in prize money for players outside the highest echelons of the sport, as lower-ranked players, who are the foundation of the professional tennis circuit, often struggle to make ends meet financially. Professional tennis is unique in the way its players are essentially self-employed, covering their own expenses, including travel, accommodation and wages for coaches and other staff. And while the top players make millions from prize money and sponsorship deals, those who lose in the early rounds of tournaments often barely break even.
As our chart shows, prize money in tennis has grown significantly over the past few decades. Total prize money at the U.S. Open has more than tripled since 2010, increased fivefold since 2000 and almost 20-fold since 1990.