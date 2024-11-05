Explore the Forces Driving Fraud with Sumsub’s Global Fraud Index

Fraud is a persistent global threat, but what’s driving it? Sumsub’s Global Fraud Index goes beyond, delving into the underlying forces that drive fraud in 103 countries. This comprehensive index uncovers how unique national factors contribute to fraud susceptibility.

Structured around four key pillars—Fraud Activity, Resource Accessibility, Government Intervention, and Economic Health—the index presents a detailed view of how these areas impact a nation’s resilience to fraud. With indicators such as cybersecurity, cost of living, and internet speed, the Index reveals why some regions are more vulnerable to fraud while others are resilient.

The index reveals key disparities in global fraud resilience:

> Emerging economies like Brazil, India, and Indonesia are among the ten countries least protected against digital fraud

> The United States comes out top for AI readiness

> Nordic countries excel for their e-government services availability

> The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) has the fastest access to necessary KYC/AML services

> These differences highlight how factors like AI readiness, AML services, and government initiatives contribute to varying fraud risks, and why some nations remain buoyant against fraud pressures.

“At Sumsub, we are committed to shaping a people-friendly digital future by raising awareness of fraud and its root causes and by providing advanced solutions to fight digital exclusion,” says Andrew Sever, CEO and co-founder of Sumsub. “Building on the recognition of our previous findings by experts at INTERPOL and UNODC, we are launching The Global Fraud Index to further advance the digital fraud awareness agenda. The Index highlights the need for stronger collaboration among businesses, governments, and regulators while addressing the challenge of unnecessary digital exclusion. By helping businesses avoid unintended exclusion through advanced solutions like Non-Doc verification, Sumsub fosters a fairer and more inclusive financial ecosystem.”

Explore Sumsub’s Global Fraud Index today to understand the true forces behind fraud, enabling more informed and resilient choices for the future.

Sumsub's Global Fraud Index offers insight into countries' weak spots, enabling both businesses and governments to take action to strengthen their fraud defenses and make decisions grounded in a thorough understanding of fraud risks.

