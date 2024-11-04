Battleground States: Where Polling Aggregators Differ

2024 Election

It is well known that certain polls on the U.S. election differ significantly depending on who publishes them and what methodology they use. Polling aggregators want to eliminate some of this uncertainty by calculating averages of different recent polls. But in an election that is as close as the 2024 U.S. presidential race, even aggregators are now receiving scrutiny concerning their methods and potential political leanings.

A look at current polling aggregator averages does reveal that their results differ some. However, many of the disparities are within the margin of error of around 3 to 5 percent (in either direction) that applies to most polls of this type.

RealClear Polling, identified as the most right-leaning aggregator, sees Donald Trump leading in four out of seven battleground states with more than 1 percentage point. FiveThirtyEight by ABC News only has the Republican candidate this far ahead in three out of the seven states that will likely decide the upcoming election on Tuesday. While RealClear Polling showed an improved outlook for Trump earlier on, FiveThirtyEight's polling average has more recently veered to show a stronger outlook for him. The New York Times sees a slimmer Trump lead in many of the same states, with only Arizona and Georgia at a 1 percentage point lead or above. Independent operations VoteHub and Split Ticket see Democrat Kamala Harris' outlook more positively, if still well within the margin of error.

Generally, the states that Trump leads across the board, however narrowly, tend to hold more electoral college votes, like Arizona (11), Georgia (16) and North Carolina (16). This is opposed to the states where Harris is consistently showing a small lead: Wisconsin (10) and Michigan (15). Out of the states in question, Pennsylvania has the most electoral college votes at 19 as well as the smallest margins observed by the pollsters, making it potentially the most pivotal battleground come Tuesday. Among non-battleground states, it is Harris who has a small lead, so that winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania would be sufficient to reach a majority of 270 electoral college vote (when also winning Nebraska's second district and not losing any non-battleground states now attributed to her).

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Battleground States: Where Polling Aggregators Differ | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percentage point lead for Harris/Trump in 2024 battleground states according to different polling aggregators.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Michigan, November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Michigan, November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Arizona, November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Arizona, November 2020
Polling average for presidential candidates in Wisconsin, November 2020
Polling average for presidential candidates in Wisconsin, November 2020
Polling average for presidential candidates in North Carolina, October 2020
Polling average for presidential candidates in North Carolina, October 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Florida, November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president in Florida, November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president Pennsylvania November 2020
U.S. presidential election: polling average for president Pennsylvania November 2020

Related Infographics

2024 Election

DNC 2024

2020 Election

2020 Election

2020 Election

2020 U.S. Elections

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information