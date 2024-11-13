Travel and Tourism: The Fastest-Growing Sector in the Global Economy

Sponsored post by Booking.com

by 
,
 
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worldwide

Travel and tourism was already a fast-growing sector before the pandemic temporarily, albeit drastically, stunted its seemingly unstoppable progress. For nine consecutive years prior to 2019, the growth of the global travel and tourism sector exceeded that of the global economy and now it is already back on track. In 2024 the sector is forecast to pick up pace again contributing 3.6% to global gross value added over the next five years, more than even the information and financial services sectors.

The strength of this travel and tourism momentum is made even more apparent when we observe the stark contrast between the two top GVA contributors in this list. Unlike tourism, information and communications businesses thrived during the pandemic years. Remote work, an e-commerce revolution, and innovations in health tech increased the demand for communications and technological solutions, allowing tech companies to prosper and increase their workforce at a time when travel came to a near standstill. This time of relative prosperity for tech, has now taken a step back with widely reported layoffs in 2022-2023 indicating that the short-lived pandemic growth period is losing steam.

Clearly, it is once again it is travel and tourism’s time to shine, and this is important because apart from technology and financial services, our society is heavily driven by the movement of people. This movement not only stimulates economic growth, but it also contributes to a more globalized world and growing connectedness among its people.

Want more tourism insights like this? Sign up to Statista and Booking.com's monthly travel and tourism newsletter here!

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Infographic: Travel and Tourism: The Fastest-Growing Sector in the Global Economy | Statista

Description

This infographic shows the global gross value added of various sectors measured in compound annual growth rate 2024-2029.

Report

Download Chart
Spain: SMEs industry sectors 2023
Spain: SMEs industry sectors 2023
Life sciences industry sectors turnover in the United Kingdom (UK) 2021/22, by sector
Life sciences industry sectors turnover in the United Kingdom (UK) 2021/22, by sector
Employees in the life science industry sectors united kingdom 2021/22, by sector
Employees in the life science industry sectors united kingdom 2021/22, by sector
Global threat groups targeting industry sectors 2022
Global threat groups targeting industry sectors 2022
Agriculture industry GVA growth Philippines 2023, by sector
Agriculture industry GVA growth Philippines 2023, by sector
GVA growth rate of fishing and aquaculture Philippines 2015-2023
GVA growth rate of fishing and aquaculture Philippines 2015-2023

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information