Thanks for Donating to my Patreon!

Internet

Content creators and and influencers are best known for peddling wares online and earning sponsorship cash (as well as money from ads running on their platform of choice). But YouTubers and Instagram celebrities have been branching out in terms of revenue. Besides launching their own products, many also accept donations and sell subscriptions that give access to exclusive content. The platform Patreon has become the go-to service that many contributors to the content economy use to solicit (reoccurring) donations or subscription fees. By taking a 8-12 percent cut, Patreon generated an estimated revenue of $75-180 million in 2022. A website from the adult content genre is also famous for using a similar subscription and donation system: OnlyFans.

According to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, paying money directly to a content creator was already quite common in a selection of countries surveyed, with the subscription model being the most popular. Almost half of Chinese respondents said they had engaged in that model in the past 12 months. Donations lagged behind at 23 percent. Another extension of the influencer economic are live events, which can be live podcast tapings, meet and greets or even group trips with a travel creator. 13 percent of Chinese respondents said they had bought such event passes, as many as said so in South Africa.

Australians and Americans were also among the most active supporters of content creators, while in many European countries and Japan, the concept was still less widespread. More countries with relatively strong influencer support included Mexico, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Thanks for Donating to my Patreon! | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents from selected countries who have supported content creators in the following ways.

Report

Download Chart
Link-in-bio: leading content creator companies 2024, by users
Link-in-bio: leading content creator companies 2024, by users
Website traffic to creator economy support companies 2022
Website traffic to creator economy support companies 2022
Average annual revenue of creator economy companies 2022, by service
Average annual revenue of creator economy companies 2022, by service
Share of Instagram reach among creator economy companies 2022, by service
Share of Instagram reach among creator economy companies 2022, by service
Global annual revenue of creator economy companies 2022
Global annual revenue of creator economy companies 2022
Average value of funding raised among creator economy companies 2022, by service
Average value of funding raised among creator economy companies 2022, by service

Related Infographics

Teenagers And The Workforce

Influencers

Content Creators

Influencer Marketing

Patreon

Creative Economy

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information