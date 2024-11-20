Australian Hoteliers' Top Motivations for Using Online Travel Platforms

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

The second edition of the Australian Accommodation Barometer shows that gaining more bookings is Australian hoteliers' biggest motivation for using online travel platforms (83%). Other leading reasons include attracting international visitors and simplifying the booking process for customers.

This and other insights regarding the Australian travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 Australian Accommodation Barometer, the second study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Australian Hoteliers' Top Motivations for Using Online Travel Platforms | Statista

Description

This graphic shows Australian accommodation providers' reasons for using online travel platforms.

Report

Download Chart
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2024
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Leading online travel agencies used in China 2023
Leading online travel agencies used in China 2023

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information