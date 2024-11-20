The second edition of the Australian Accommodation Barometer shows that gaining more bookings is Australian hoteliers' biggest motivation for using online travel platforms (83%). Other leading reasons include attracting international visitors and simplifying the booking process for customers.
This and other insights regarding the Australian travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 Australian Accommodation Barometer, the second study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.