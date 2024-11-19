Disagreement With Aid Rises Even Among Ukraine's Allies

Ukraine

NATO's most recent survey of its member country populations showed that even among those nations that are Ukraine's biggest supporters in terms of its war effort against Russia, many constituents disagree with continued support. This has also been increasing since NATO posed the same question in its annual survey in November 2022.

The change is most severe for Ukraine's biggest supporter in absolute terms, the United States. In mid-2024, 32 percent of Americans said that they somewhat or strongly disagreed with continued support for Ukraine, up from just 17 percent in late 2022. President-elect Donald Trump, who in the past has said that he rejects U.S. military commitments abroad, swept to victory in the country's election in November.

In Germany, disagreement climbed by seven percentage points to a high 37 percent. Even Eastern European countries which have been among Ukraine's fiercest supporters and biggest donors have been witnessing high levels of disagreement among their populations, for example the Czech Republic and Estonia. The latter nation has been among Ukraine's biggest supporters by percent of GDP given.

In Poland, among Ukraine's top 10 donors, rejection of support only stood at 22 percent. This number was even lower in donor countries Norway and the United Kingdom.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Disagreement With Aid Rises Even Among Ukraine's Allies | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected NATO countries who disagree with continued support for Ukraine in 2024 (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Military aid to Ukraine allocated by European countries 2022-2024
Military aid to Ukraine allocated by European countries 2022-2024
Opinion among South Koreans on sending Ukraine weapons 2024
Opinion among South Koreans on sending Ukraine weapons 2024
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel September 2024, by party
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel September 2024, by party
Leading impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on ASEAN 2023-2024
Leading impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on ASEAN 2023-2024
Leading impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war ASEAN 2024, by country
Leading impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war ASEAN 2024, by country
Breakdown of emissions from the Russia-Ukraine war 2022-2024, by region and sector
Breakdown of emissions from the Russia-Ukraine war 2022-2024, by region and sector

Related Infographics

Transshipments

Ukraine

Ukrainian independence

Personal finance

Official Development Assistance

NATO's Eastward Expansion

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information