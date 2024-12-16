Where Bird Flu Has Jumped to Humans Since 2003

H5N1

Bird flu, or more specifically the H5N1 influenza strain, is widespread in wild birds and has been causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows in the United States, with dozens of human cases among poultry and dairy workers.

Data from the World Health Organization shows that between January 1, 2024 and November 1, 2024 there had been 57 confirmed human cases of the disease worldwide, the majority of which were in the United States (44) and Cambodia (10), with a single case also reported in Australia, China and Vietnam. Of these, three cases were fatal, with two deaths in Cambodia and one death in Vietnam.

Over the previous four years there had been between 1-4 deaths from bird flu each year. Between 2003-2009, there were 468 cases and 282 deaths worldwide, with 134 of the fatalities recorded in Indonesia. The countries with the next highest tolls were Vietnam (57), Egypt (27), China (25) and Thailand (17). Between 2010 and 2014, there were 233 cases worldwide and 125 deaths. In this time frame, the countries with the most deaths were Egypt (50), Indonesia (31), Cambodia (30) and Vietnam (7).

In Europe, just two cases were reported in Spain in 2022, while in the United Kingdom, one case was reported in 2021 and a further four cases in 2023.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Bird Flu Has Jumped to Humans Since 2003 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the cumulative number of confirmed H5N1 cases worldwide between 2003 and November 1, 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Percentage of U.S. population with health insurance 2020-2023, by coverage
Percentage of U.S. population with health insurance 2020-2023, by coverage
Top 10 health care provider companies by market cap 2024
Top 10 health care provider companies by market cap 2024
Share of U.S. workers with self-funded health insurance plans in 2024, by industry
Share of U.S. workers with self-funded health insurance plans in 2024, by industry
Provincial governmental health spending per capita in Canada 2024, by province
Provincial governmental health spending per capita in Canada 2024, by province
U.S. Americans with health insurance 1990-2022
U.S. Americans with health insurance 1990-2022
Total health spending per capita in Canada 1975-2024
Total health spending per capita in Canada 1975-2024

Related Infographics

H5N1

Health spending

Healthcare

Retirement

Mental health

Social media ban

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information