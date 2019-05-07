China's Mobile Payment Adoption Beats All Others

Mobile Payments

More than half a billion people in China will be paying with phones applications at a point-of-sale this year, according to the Statista Digital Market Outlook. This can be a physical store or restaurant as well as an online shop. The number equals a penetration rate of 38.3 percent, the highest included in the survey of 44 countries.

China’s booming payment apps market is dominated by big players Alipay and WeChat Pay, which have been adopted widely by shopkeepers, restaurateurs and e-commerce platforms. In a country where a lot of small enterprises cater to customers, the use of credit cards had never been widely adopted, creating a leapfrog effect where businesses moved directly from cash to payment apps.

Yet, the overall annual transaction value per customer is higher in the U.S and several European countries, for example the UK, Portugal and Scandinavian nations. The average Chinese consumer is projected to spend almost $2,800 with payment apps in 2023, compared to more than $9,000 in the UK and almost $10,000 in the United States. The UK also takes the lead when it comes to user penetration in Europe, while Portugal lags behind.

Developing countries in Asia like India and Vietnam, typically have payment app penetration levels above the world average, but the average spent per customer is still extremely low, suggesting only very casual usage by a big chunk of consumers. African countries like Nigeria are known for their mobile payments in the non-smartphone segment, but haven't quite caught up when it comes to digital wallets.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: China's Mobile Payment Adoption Beats All Others | Statista

Description

This chart shows projected penetration rates for mobile payments at point-of-sale in selected countries in 2023, as well as average transaction amounts per user and year.

Report

Download Chart
Forecasts of mobile payment user growth in Vietnam 2022-2026
Forecasts of mobile payment user growth in Vietnam 2022-2026
Monthly active users of Alipay in China 2019-2023
Monthly active users of Alipay in China 2019-2023
Active mobile money agents in Kenya 2021-2023
Active mobile money agents in Kenya 2021-2023
Registered mobile money accounts in Kenya 2019-2023
Registered mobile money accounts in Kenya 2019-2023
Share of MobilePay users in Denmark 2022, by age groups
Share of MobilePay users in Denmark 2022, by age groups
Share of internet users using mobile payments APAC 2022, by country
Share of internet users using mobile payments APAC 2022, by country

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Internet

Mobile Payment

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu