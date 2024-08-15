Business Sentiment in the U.S. Favors Chain Hotels

The 2024 U.S. Accommodation Barometer survey revealed that across all indicators assessed, independent operators reported lower positive sentiment compared to their chain counterparts. The largest disparity came in the form of investment appetite: 46% of chain hotels communicated their intent to increase investment in the coming months, compared to just 26% of independent lodgings. Optimism for the future is very high for both, with 74% of independents and 81% of chain hotels expressing positive sentiment.

This and other insights regarding the United States travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 U.S. Accommodation Barometer, the inaugural study of hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers from across the United States. Click here to download the report.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Description

This infographic shows the share of U.S. accommodations who experienced positive business development, by selected economic measure and accommodation type

Menu