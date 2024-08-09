In 2023, the mean hourly wage in the United States stood at $34.48, according to data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While state-level figures differ and there are no federal minimum wage laws like in other advanced economies, nobody is paid less than inmates at state and federal prisons in the U.S.
The most recent available data on prison wages, which forms the basis for our chart, was collected by the ACLU in 2022. It shows a stark contrast to hourly wages in the free market, which is to be expected. However, it also illustrates the significant gap between states paying the least and most per hour.
For example, Colorado inmates received an average hourly compensation of $0.97 for common prison labor jobs like maintenance or working the kitchen. The mean hourly wage for the state was $34.60 in 2023. Other higher-paying states include Nebraska, Maine, Wyoming and Montana. At the other end of the spectrum were Oklahoma ($0.08), Missouri ($0.06) and Louisiana ($0.03). There are, however, places where inmates are even worse off. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas don't pay prisoners in their state correctional facilities at all.
The most basic necessities like a toothbrush, toothpaste and soap are regularly provided to prisoners. Apart from that, they have to pay for basic items with money earned in regular prison jobs or higher-paid jobs in state-owned businesses. Additionally, prisoners are generally guaranteed three meals per day, but are often served spoiled food and meals that rarely contain fresh fruit or vegetables, according to reporting by the advocacy group Vera Institute for Justice.