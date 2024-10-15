2024 Campaign: Too Much Negativity, Not Enough Policy

U.S. Presidential Election

by 
,
 
2024 U.S. Presidential Election

With just three weeks until election day, a long and often tumultuous campaign is approaching the home stretch. For months the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden before her, has dominated the headlines, both in the U.S. and internationally, as no other election in the world draws as much attention as the U.S. presidential election. Given the length of the U.S. presidential campaign that started off long before the first primaries and caucuses in January of this year, it’s no secret that many people will be glad when the race is finally over.

But what do Americans think of the race so far? According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, views of the 2024 presidential campaign are mostly negative, with 79 percent of registered voters saying that the race does not make them feel proud of their country. 71 percent describe the race as too negative and 62 percent think that it wasn’t focused on important policy debates. Despite these criticisms, there’s one thing that most Americans agree on: the campaign was not boring. 68 percent of voters think that the presidential campaign has been interesting so far, versus just 30 percent who think it was dull.

This chart shows how U.S. registered voters see the 2024 presidential campaign so far.

