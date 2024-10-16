Decline of Poverty Has Slowed

Poverty

Around 8.5 percent of the world’s population currently live in extreme poverty, according to a new report by the World Bank titled Poverty, Prosperity and Planet 2024: Pathways Out of the Polycrisis. This equates to roughly 692 million people living on less than $2.15 per person per day. While this is a considerable improvement from the 37.9 percent that lived in extreme poverty in 1990, the pace of progress is slowing, with 2020-2030 feared to be a “lost decade”. This stagnation is the result of multiple overlapping issues, including slow economic growth, increased fragility, climate risks and heightened uncertainty.

The World Bank uses three different poverty lines, with $3.65 per person a day thought to be more relevant to lower-middle-income countries, while the $6.85 per person per day is generally used for populations in upper-middle-income countries. According to these categories, around 1.7 billion people (21.4 percent) or 3.5 billion people (43.6 percent) are estimated to be living in poverty in 2024, respectively. Although the share of people under $6.85 per day has declined since the 1990s, the actual number of people living under these circumstances has remained fairly similar due to population growth.

In South Asia, the share of people living in poverty increased more severely than the global average during the the pandemic. The share of South Asians living under $6.85 in 2024 is also well above the global average, at 75.6 percent versus the world’s 43.6 percent. That’s 1.48 billion people in South Asia, or roughly 42 percent of the global total (3.53 billion).

The writers of the report warn that if economic growth continues to remain slow and inequality is not tackled, the World Bank global goal of a maximum of only three percent of people living in extreme poverty will not be reached for decades. The report’s key message is that while aiming to reduce global poverty and to increase shared prosperity, it is crucial to take environmental costs into account.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Decline of Poverty Has Slowed | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of population living in poverty worldwide and in South Asia, by the three different poverty lines.

Report

Download Chart
Intentional homicide rate South Asia 2012-2021
Intentional homicide rate South Asia 2012-2021
Median age South Asia 2023, by country
Median age South Asia 2023, by country
Female life expectancy South Asia 2024, by country
Female life expectancy South Asia 2024, by country
Current benchmark interest rates South Asia October 2024, by country
Current benchmark interest rates South Asia October 2024, by country
Monthly inflation rate South Asia 2024, by country
Monthly inflation rate South Asia 2024, by country
GDP growth rate South Asia 2017-2024, by country
GDP growth rate South Asia 2017-2024, by country

Related Infographics

Urbanization and development

Venezuela

Civil rights

Issues

Demographics

Bangladesh

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information