According to International Energy Agency Critical Minerals Policy Tracker, the last two years save seen many new policies created across the world in relation to critical minerals and their recycling.
Developed countries in Europe, North America and Asia have introduced policies that have covered the most different issues, from defining what clean energy minerals are, developing a strategic plan and regulating trade and stockpiling to investing. Policies are also quite common in South America. While most countries start out with definitions and a strategic plan, richer nations typically also cover investments (even though Bolivia and Mexico also have this in place).
India and China both have made a critical minerals strategic plan. While India has also defined minerals, China has a policy for public investment.
The IEA points out that matching cross-border definitions can make organized trade in critical mineral recyclables much easier. At the same time, international coordination mechanisms can make the exchange, but also the protection of a country's interest in critical minerals better. Stockpiling meanwhile also protects the energy independence of a country. The United States have policies in four different subsectors in place, only matched by the European Union.