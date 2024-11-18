The second edition of the Australian Accommodation Barometer shows that a vast majority of the properties surveyed (84%) – be they a local one-of-a-kind boutique, franchisee of a global chain, or any other type of accommodation – agreed that listing on digital platforms increases their total number of bookings. In essence, online travel agencies help improve occupancy rates by addressing a fundamental issue for hoteliers: the perishable nature of an unsold room.
This and other insights regarding the Australian travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 Australian Accommodation Barometer, the second study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.