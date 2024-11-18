Online Travel Platforms Help Generate More Bookings for Australian Hoteliers

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

The second edition of the Australian Accommodation Barometer shows that a vast majority of the properties surveyed (84%) – be they a local one-of-a-kind boutique, franchisee of a global chain, or any other type of accommodation – agreed that listing on digital platforms increases their total number of bookings. In essence, online travel agencies help improve occupancy rates by addressing a fundamental issue for hoteliers: the perishable nature of an unsold room.

This and other insights regarding the Australian travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 Australian Accommodation Barometer, the second study of Australian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Online Travel Platforms Help Generate More Bookings for Australian Hoteliers | Statista

Description

This graphic shows that online travel platforms help boost bookings for the vast majority of Australian hoteliers.

Report

Download Chart
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2024
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Leading online travel agencies used in China 2023
Leading online travel agencies used in China 2023

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information