The second edition of the Indian Accommodation Barometer shows that gaining more bookings is Australian hoteliers' biggest motivation for using online travel platforms (879%). Other leading reasons include filling last-minute inventory to reduce unsold rooms and attracting international visitors.
This and other insights regarding the Indian travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 India Accommodation Barometer, the second study of Indian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.