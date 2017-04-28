The Rise of North Korean Missile Tests

North Korea

North Korean missile tests intensified greatly in 2022 and 2023, data from the Nuclear Threat Initiative shows. While 2022 saw a total of 64 successful tests (or tests of unknown outcome), 2023 was the second most busy in the past 10 years, with 30 tests, including five of intercontinental missiles. Last year specifically, tests also caused concern in the region, for example when they set off emergency warnings in Japan in April and May. 2023 saw a test of North Korea's latest intercontinental missile, the Hwasong-18, in July, the launch of an orbital rocket in November and another advanced intercontinental test lasting 73 minutes in December. In 2024, the source has logged five successful launches between January and March, two being of intermediate missiles.

In 2016 and 2017, there had also been a flurry of longer range missile tests in North Korea, leading to meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump. No tests occurred in 2018 but due to the lack of a lasting agreement, they started back up in 2019, while intercontinental test resumed in 2022.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Rise of North Korean Missile Tests | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of ballistic missile tests by type in North Korea from 2012 to 2023.

Report

Download Chart
GDP comparison between South and North Korea 2004-2023
GDP comparison between South and North Korea 2004-2023
GNI per capita comparison between South and North Korea 1990-2023
GNI per capita comparison between South and North Korea 1990-2023
Population in South and North Korea 2008-2024
Population in South and North Korea 2008-2024
North Korea's real GDP 2023, by industry
North Korea's real GDP 2023, by industry
Kaesong Industrial Complex production value North Korea 2005-2020
Kaesong Industrial Complex production value North Korea 2005-2020
U.S. favorability of Donald Trump 2024, by party
U.S. favorability of Donald Trump 2024, by party

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

U.S. presidential election

U.S. presidential election

2024 Presidential Election

Disease prevention

Global Perception of the U.S.

Attacks on U.S. Presidents

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu