U.S. Farmers Lost Billions to Trump-Era Retaliatory Tariffs

U.S. Agriculture

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that if reelected, he would impose new tariffs on China reaching 60 percent of the goods’ value. After Trump’s tariffs aimed at China in early 2018, retaliation from the country and other nations affected hit the U.S. economy and especially agricultural producers hard. A report from the USDA shows that between mid-2018 and the end of 2019, more than $27 billion, thereof $25.7 billion tied to China, had to be compensated with government payments to farmers. Tariff rates never exceeded 30 percent of goods value in that time period and were as low as 7.5 percent for some products, so an even higher and uniform tariff rate of 60 percent would be sure to send another shock wave through the U.S. business and farming communities.

Back then, the Trump Administration addressed concerns earmarking federal aid worth $28 billion for farmers. Under current President Joe Biden, relief payments continued to rise. Yet, farmer advocates pointed out that the subsidies were going to large farms predominantly, leaving smaller producers out in the rain.

Despite being a critic of Trump’s tariffs initially, Biden kept them and the accompanying truce on the books and even recently passed new restrictions on Chinese trade concerning electric vehicles, which were described as more targeted, however. The Biden Administration has said that it was waiting for China to meet more of the concessions it made to the United States in order to decrease its trade surplus before it would lower or eradicate tariffs. China did purchase more U.S. agricultural products in order to meet its agreement to end the trade war in early 2020. While Chinese tariffs had an immediate downside and a later upside for U.S. farmers, this outcome was not a given and quick ruptures of the market were hard to compensate for many producers in the short and intermediate term. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has not indicated that she is in favor of new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: U.S. Farmers Lost Billions to Trump-Era Retaliatory Tariffs | Statista

Description

This chart shows estimated U.S. agriculture export losses mid-2018 to end of 2019 due to retaliatory tariffs.

Report

Download Chart
Agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector GVA share Philippines 2023, by industry
Agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector GVA share Philippines 2023, by industry
GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing Indonesia 2023, by industry
GDP from agriculture, forestry, and fishing Indonesia 2023, by industry
Agriculture gross value added in the United Kingdom (UK) 2003-2022
Agriculture gross value added in the United Kingdom (UK) 2003-2022
Value added of German agriculture until 2023
Value added of German agriculture until 2023
GDP share of agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector Philippines 2016-2023
GDP share of agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector Philippines 2016-2023
Contribution of agriculture to India's GDP Q2 2018-Q2 2023
Contribution of agriculture to India's GDP Q2 2018-Q2 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Migration

Deforestation

Research & developemt spending

Drug manufacturing

World Day Against Child Labor

World Day Against Child Labor

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu