The State Of Gender Equality Across The EU

International Women's Day

Europe still has a long way to go to achieve full equality for women. This is according to the Gender Equality Index 2023 of the European Institute for Gender Equality. The index is based on the performance of EU countries in six categories: work, money, education, time, power and health.

Factors such as violence against women are also included. Sweden tops the gender equality ranking, ahead of the Netherlands and Denmark. The index value for the entire EU shows how slowly the development is progressing. Whereas in the 2015 Gender Equality Index it was 64.4 points, eight reports later it is just 5.8 points higher.

This chart shows the index scores of EU countries in the 2023 Gender Equality Index.

