Where Digital Media is Making Strides

Digital Media

According to Statista's Advertising & Media Market Insights, 41 percent of global media sales were generated digitally last year - up one percentage point from 2022. The growth in upcoming years is projected to be at around the same pace. Digital media is expected to be responsible for 48 percent of all sales by 2029.

The segment is growing at a faster rate in the United States, which is already ahead of the curve when it comes to digital media and is expected to reach a majority of digital media sales from 2026 onwards. Between 2023 and 2029, U.S. digital media sales are expected to climb by 10 percentage points to 55 percent of all media sales. Asia also has a bigger digital media market than the world average. However, digital sales are expected to show below-average growth there and reach only 53 percent by 2029.

With a digital sales share of currently only 30 percent, the media landscape in Europe lags behind when it comes to monetizing online content. Until 2029, the number is expected to rise by 7 percentage points to 37 percent.

The media segments taken into account for the graphic are TV and video, music, radio and podcasts, games, newspapers and magazines as well as books.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Digital Media is Making Strides | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated share of digital products in all media revenue in different regions/countries (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Digital media challenges in the U.S. 2024
Digital media challenges in the U.S. 2024
Digital media spending in Israel 2023, by type
Digital media spending in Israel 2023, by type
Trust in mass media among U.S. adults 2001-2023
Trust in mass media among U.S. adults 2001-2023
Leading digital media quality indicators in the U.S. 2023
Leading digital media quality indicators in the U.S. 2023
Trust in mass media in selected countries in Latin America and the Caribbean 2023
Trust in mass media in selected countries in Latin America and the Caribbean 2023
Value of the digital media market in India 2016-2025
Value of the digital media market in India 2016-2025

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Professional football

Liberal or conservative?

Advertising

Paytm

E-commerce

Alibaba Group

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu