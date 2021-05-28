The Largest UN Peacekeeping Operations in 2023

Peacekeeping

by 
,
 
Defense spending and arms trade

The United Nations is withdrawing 13,000 personnel from Mali, in what UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called an “unprecedented” move, following a request from the Malian military junta to vacate the country. Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the United Nations Security Council in June that the UN’s peacekeepers had "become a part of the problem in fuelling intercommunal tensions." The UN has been given until December 31 to pull out its mission members, as well as to close its 12 camps and to hand over a temporary base to the authorities.

Mali has been under military rule since a coup in 2012, and has since experienced ongoing instability with separatist and jihadist rebellions. In 2020 and 2021 the country saw two more coup d’etats and in June 2023, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report stating that the Malian armed forces and foreign fighters - allegedly from the Wagner Group who had been brought in to fight jihadist groups - had killed dozens of civilians since December 2022.

The following chart shows that as of May 31, 2023, the Mali peacekeeping mission, formally known as the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, or MINUSMA for short, was the fourth largest of its kind, with more than 13,000 uniformed personnel stationed there. The mission that was established in April 2013 supported the now deposed elected government of Mali with the stabilization of the country. According to the UN peacekeeping platform, a total of 303 MINUSMA personnel have been killed in Mali so far, making it the second deadliest of the 12 UN missions currently ongoing. Only UNIFIL in Lebanon is more fatal for peacekeepers, with 329 deaths recorded.

Three other UN missions currently rank higher in terms of personnel numbers, all of which are in Africa. As the following chart shows, as of May 31, the largest of the group was the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) with nearly 17,000 personnel, which became operational in September 2014. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was the second largest with more than 15,000 personnel, followed by MONUSCO, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with around 14,600 members.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Largest UN Peacekeeping Operations in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows personnel involved in the largest active UN peacekeeping operations as of May 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Wichtigkeit der UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele 2021
Wichtigkeit der UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele 2021
Wichtigste Abnehmerländer ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen 2023
Wichtigste Abnehmerländer ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen 2023
Verteilung ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen nach Ländereinkommen
Verteilung ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen nach Ländereinkommen
Verteilung ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen nach Produkten 2023
Verteilung ukrainischer Agrarexporte durch das Getreideabkommen nach Produkten 2023
Kennzahlen zum Internationalen Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag bis 2023
Kennzahlen zum Internationalen Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag bis 2023
Aktive Mitglieder des UN Global Compact in Deutschland im Jahr 2023
Aktive Mitglieder des UN Global Compact in Deutschland im Jahr 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

International jurisdiction

World Population Day

Asteroid Day

Drugs & Addiction

Counterfeit pharmaceuticals

Honey

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu