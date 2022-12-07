Liftoff: Airline Industry Returns to Profits in 2023

Airline Industry

by 
,
 
Coronavirus: impact on the aviation industry worldwide

Having largely left behind Covid-related turbulences, the global airline industry emerged from the storm in 2023, returning to profitability after three years of deep losses. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), commercial airlines are expected to end the year with $23.3 billion in net profit, up from a loss of $3.8 billion in 2022 and significantly higher than previously expected. Back in December of last year, IATA had predicted 2023 profits to be "razor thin", projecting just $4.7 billion in industry-wide net income.

While IATA's Director General Willie Walsh hailed the industry's resilience and the extraordinary speed of recovery, he also pointed out that the pandemic cost aviation about four years of growth and that profit margins remain unsustainably thin. "Industry profits must be put into proper perspective. While the recovery is impressive, a net profit margin of 2.7% is far below what investors in almost any other industry would accept," he said. "There is something to be learned from the fact that, on average airlines will retain just $5.45 for every passenger carried. That’s about enough to buy a basic ‘grande latte’ at a London Starbucks. But it is far too little to build a future that is resilient to shocks for a critical global industry."

Looking ahead, the IATA expects industry revenues to reach a historic high of $964 billion in 2024, as 40.1 million flights are expected for the year, exceeding pre-pandemic, i.e. 2019 supply by 1.2 million flights. Passenger revenue is expected to reach $717 billion next year, exceeding the 2019 total by 18 percent, driven in part by an increase in in passenger volume and in part by improvements in passenger yields. Despite the improved outlook, IATA director Walsh finds his industry in a difficult position. "Airlines will always compete ferociously for their customers, but they remain far too burdened by onerous regulation, fragmentation, high infrastructure costs and a supply chain populated with oligopolies,” he concludes, pointing out that the airline industry directly supports 3.05 million jobs worldwide.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Liftoff: Airline Industry Returns to Profits in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated total net profit/loss of the global airline industry.

Report

Download Chart
Loyalty program revenues of U.S. airlines 2022
Loyalty program revenues of U.S. airlines 2022
Market value of selected airlines worldwide 2023
Market value of selected airlines worldwide 2023
Domestic airlines annual sales comparison South Korea 2022
Domestic airlines annual sales comparison South Korea 2022
Value of loyalty program awards and redemptions of U.S. airlines 2022
Value of loyalty program awards and redemptions of U.S. airlines 2022
Leading airlines ranked by brand value 2023
Leading airlines ranked by brand value 2023
U.S. airlines - total domestic freight ton-miles 2021
U.S. airlines - total domestic freight ton-miles 2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Passenger Airlines

State-Owned Airlines

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Aviation

Air Travel

Airline Industry

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu