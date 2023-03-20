While the ultimate key to happiness has yet to be found, there are many different things that make people happy. While some find happiness and fulfillment in their job, others find it their hobbies or in the personal relationships they forge over a lifetime. For some, the key to happiness is as simple as "having a good time", which survey results from Statista Consumer Insights illustrates.
According to the survey conducted internationally in 2023, Japanese people are particularly keen on enjoying themselves, as 77 percent of respondents consider "having a good time" one of the three most important aspects in life. As the following chart shows, results vary greatly across countries ranging from 22 percent in Brazil to 28 percent in the United States and 47 percent of respondents in France.
As Louis Jordan famously said in his 1946 classic: "Hey everybody. Let's have some fun. You only live but once. And when you're dead, you're done. So let the good times roll. Let the good times roll.